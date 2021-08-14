Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 5 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Victoria

1 p.m. making an announcement about support for seniors at the Veterans Memorial Lodge at 4579 Chatterton Way.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa

9 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at 3021 Cedarview Rd. in Nepean.

6:05 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town hall with New Brunswick residents at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa.

7:35 p.m. holding a virtual town hall with Ontario residents at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Edmonton

11:30 a.m. making an announcement about health care and holding a media availability at the southeast corner of 78 Street and 112 Ave NW.

2:00 p.m. visiting local businesses with Edmonton NDP candidates Blake Desjarlais and Heather McPherson at 6419 112 Ave NW.

3:50 p.m. visiting NDP Edmonton Griesbach candidate's Blake Desjarlais campaign office and speaking with supporters at 7308 112 Ave NW.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec

Bloc Québécois leader on health transfers Live Bloc Québécois Yves-François Blanchet makes an announcement on health transfers from Gatineau, Que. 0:00

9:30 a.m. holding a press conference on health transfers at the Hôpital de Gatineau.

10:30 a.m. meeting with representatives from non-profit Action Santé Outaouais in Gatineau.

12:00 p.m. meeting with Benoit Lauzon from the Papineau Regional County Municipality at Restaurant La Toquade in Saint-André-Avellin.

2 p.m. holding a press conference at the Hôpital de Lachute.

3 p.m. discussing funding for childrens' health care with the director of a social pediatrics centre in Lachute.

4:30 p.m. touring Lachute with the local candidate from Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto