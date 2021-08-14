Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 4 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in British Columbia

noon making an announcement at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Quebec City

9 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at 1000 René-Lévesque Boulevard East.

5:30 p.m. making an announcement at the Hangar Chrono/Lux FBO air hangar.

6:05 p.m. attending an event with supporters at restaurant Le 737.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in British Columbia

12 p.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability in Burnaby.

4 p.m. discussing long-term care in a virtual event with the NDP candidate for Winnipeg North.

5 p.m. discussing housing in a virtual event with the NDP candidate for Essex, a riding in Ontario.

7 p.m. visiting local business Ayoub's Dried Fruits & Nuts in Burnaby.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec

10:00 a.m. holding a press conference to discuss border management during the pandemic in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle.

12 p.m. having lunch with a candidate in Châteauguay.

1:10 p.m. visiting Robert Thibert Inc. in Châteauguay.

2:15 p.m. visiting produce grower Gilles Roy et Fils Ltée in Mercier.

3 p.m. holding a press briefing on temporary foreign workers at Gilles Roy et Fils Ltée in Mercier.

4 p.m. visiting Les Marmitons de Mercier, a community organization in Mercier that serves meals to the less fortunate.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto