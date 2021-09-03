Where the main party leaders are on the final day of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 36, the final day of the election campaign.

Get live federal election results and analysis on Sept. 20 with CBCNews.ca , CBC TV , Gem and CBC Radio . Find full details on how to watch, listen and read here .

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is:

Holding several events in-person and virtually throughout the day in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta and Atlantic Canada.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in the GTA:

1:00 p.m. holding an event in Markham.

7:00 p.m. attending an event at Amsterdam Brewery in Toronto.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in British Columbia:

11:30 a.m. holding a media availability in Burnaby.

3:30 p.m. meeting supporters in Vancouver.

5:00 p.m. visiting a business in Surrey.

6:00 p.m. meeting supporters in Holland Park, Surrey.

7:30 p.m. meeting supporters in Maple Ridge.

8:45 p.m. meeting supporters in the Tri-Cities.

10:00 p.m. meeting supporters in Confederation Park, Burnaby.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

8:00 a.m. meeting with the mayor of Shawinigan and local candidates.

11:00 a.m. holding a rally in Sherbrooke.

2:00 p.m. joining La Grande Coulée festival in Orford.

4:00 p.m. holding a media availability in Cowansville.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Alberta:

3:00 p.m. holding a rally in Westlock.

The itinerary for Green Party of Canada Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:

12 noon delivering remarks to volunteers and media at Allan Gardens.

2:00 p.m. taking part in Toronto AIDS walk beginning at Barbara Hall Park.

Have an election question for CBC News? Email us: ask@cbc.ca.