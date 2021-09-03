Skip to Main Content
Politics

Where the main party leaders are on Day 35 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's main political parties are on Day 35 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day

CBC News ·
Composite illustration featuring Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, top left, Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O'Toole, top centre, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, top right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, bottom left, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, bottom centre, and People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC, Erin O'Toole/Creative Commons, CBC, CBC, Chris Young/The Canadian Press, CBC)

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 35 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Aurora, Ont.:

  • 9:00 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability 

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Dundas and Kitchener, Ont.:

  • 10:30 a.m. Making an announcement and holding a media availability at a campaign office in Dundas
  • 7:00 p.m. attending an event with supporters at the Crowne Plaza in Kitchener

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Saskatoon and Regina; Edmonton, and Cranbrook, B.C.:

  • 10:30 a.m. holding a media availability  in Saskatoon at Kinsmen Avenue Parking lot east of City Park Playground
  • 2:30 p.m. meeting with Indigenous leaders and youth at the Regina Industrial School Cemetery 
  • 6:00 p.m. meeting with healthcare worker across from East Edmonton Health Centre  
  • 9:15 p.m. meeting with supporters on the tarmac of the Canadian Rockies International Airport in Cranbrook, B.C.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

  • 11 a.m. holding a press briefing at the Quebec National Assembly building in Quebec City
  • 2 p.m. holding a press conference at the Montmagny Town Hall Park in Montmagny
  • 5:55 p.m. making an announcement at the Stade des Aigles de Trois-Rivières in Trois-Rivières

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Victoria:

  • 3 p.m. will give a press conference at Lime Bay Park
  • 4 p.m. will attend a rally for Chantel Moore starting at Bay Centre
  • 7:30 p.m. will hold a rally with local candidates in Victoria

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Calgary and Innisfail, Alta:

  • 3 p.m. participating in a protest at Memorial Park in Calgary
  • 6 p.m. holding a rally at Fireside Your Family Restaurant in Innisfail

Have an election question for CBC News? Email us: ask@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now