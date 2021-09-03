Where the main party leaders are on Day 35 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 35 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Aurora, Ont.:

9:00 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Dundas and Kitchener, Ont.:

10:30 a.m. Making an announcement and holding a media availability at a campaign office in Dundas

7:00 p.m. attending an event with supporters at the Crowne Plaza in Kitchener

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Saskatoon and Regina; Edmonton, and Cranbrook, B.C.:

10:30 a.m. holding a media availability in Saskatoon at Kinsmen Avenue Parking lot east of City Park Playground

2:30 p.m. meeting with Indigenous leaders and youth at the Regina Industrial School Cemetery

6:00 p.m. meeting with healthcare worker across from East Edmonton Health Centre

9:15 p.m. meeting with supporters on the tarmac of the Canadian Rockies International Airport in Cranbrook, B.C.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

11 a.m. holding a press briefing at the Quebec National Assembly building in Quebec City

2 p.m. holding a press conference at the Montmagny Town Hall Park in Montmagny

5:55 p.m. making an announcement at the Stade des Aigles de Trois-Rivières in Trois-Rivières

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Victoria:

3 p.m. will give a press conference at Lime Bay Park

4 p.m. will attend a rally for Chantel Moore starting at Bay Centre

7:30 p.m. will hold a rally with local candidates in Victoria

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Calgary and Innisfail, Alta:

3 p.m. participating in a protest at Memorial Park in Calgary

6 p.m. holding a rally at Fireside Your Family Restaurant in Innisfail

Have an election question for CBC News? Email us: ask@cbc.ca.