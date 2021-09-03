Where the main party leaders are on Day 34 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 34 of the election campaign.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ontario:

12:30 p.m., making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Bellamere Winery and Event Centre in London.

7:30 p.m., attending an event with supporters at Trenergy Inc. in St. Catharines.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec and Nova Scotia:

9:45 a.m, making an announcement and holding a media availability at the University of Sherbrooke in Sherbrooke.

2:30 p.m., visiting Futures Cafe in Sackville, Nova Scotia.

3:30 p.m., meeting with supporters next to the Halifax Common pavilion.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

10 a.m., holding a press conference on Muskrat Falls and the GST at a power plant in Saint-Étienne-des-Grès.

3 p.m., holding a press conference at the Davie shipyard in Lévis.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Alberta:

8 p.m., holding a rally in a field across from the Peavey Mart in Strathmore.

The details of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's campaign itinerary have not yet been confirmed.

The details of Green Party Leader Annamie Paul's campaign itinerary have not yet been confirmed.

