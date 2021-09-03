Where the main party leaders are on Day 33 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 33 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Montreal:

9:15 a.m., making an announcement and holding a media availability.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Atlantic Canada:

10 a.m., making an announcement and holding a media availability at the TSA Curling Club in Saint John, N.B.

6 p.m., attending an event with supporters at the Truro Farmers' Market in Truro, N.S.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Ontario:

9 a.m., holding a media availability on Roseneath Gardens in Toronto.

1:15 p.m., meeting with supporters at Memorial Park in Oshawa.

4:15 p.m., meeting with supporters at Lake Ontario Park in Kingston.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

2 p.m., holding a press conference on electric transport at Lion Électrique in Saint-Jérôme.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Ontario:

8:30 a.m., holding a campaign event at The Leaky Tank Restaurant in Sarnia.

10:30 a.m., holding a rally at Kelly's Sporting Goods in Inwood.

12 p.m., holding a rally at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Chatham.

4:30 p.m., holding a rally in Springbank Gardens in London.

6:30 p.m., holding a rally at Steen Park in Aylmer.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is off the campaign trail, observing Yom Kippur.

Have an election question for CBC News? Email us: ask@cbc.ca.