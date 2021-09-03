Where the main party leaders are on Day 32 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 32 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Quebec:

10:30 a.m., making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Legion Canadienne in Jonquiere.

6 p.m., attending an event with supporters at the Hôtel Chéribourg in Orford.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

10:30 a.m., holding a press conference on the promotion and protection of Quebec culture at Parc Saint-Mark in Longueuil.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Ontario:

9:30 a.m., holding a press conference on climate at the Civic Centre Park in Kitchener with the Green Party's Kitchener Centre candidate and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner.

10 a.m., campaigning on King Street West in Kitchener.

5:15 p.m., campaigning in the Corktown neighbourhood in Toronto.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Ontario:

8:30 a.m., holding a campaign event at The Leaky Tank Restaurant in Sarnia.

10:30 a.m., holding a rally at Kelly's Sporting Goods in Inwood.

12 p.m., holding a rally at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Chatham.

4:30 p.m., holding a rally in Springbank Gardens in London.

6:30 p.m., holding a rally at Steen Park in Aylmer.

The details of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's itinerary have not yet been confirmed.

The details of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's campaign itinerary have not yet been confirmed.

Have an election question for CBC News? Email us: ask@cbc.ca.