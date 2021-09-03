Where the main party leaders are on Day 31 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 31 of the election campaign.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Richmond, B.C.:

11 a.m., making an announcement and holding a media availability.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ontario:

11 a.m., making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Russell Arena in Russell.

5:30 p.m., holding a virtual telephone town hall with Atlantic Canada residents at the Westin Hotel on Colonel By Drive.

7 p.m., holding a virtual telephone town hall with Quebec residents from the Westin Hotel.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Ontario:

8:30 a.m., speaking to the media on Bloor Street East in Toronto about the "cost of Trudeau's inaction on rising cellphone bills."

4 p.m., attending a campaign event on Victoria Street North in Windsor.

8 p.m., attending a campaign event at Gateway Aviation Windsor on Duncan McColl Road in Windsor.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

9:30 a.m., holding a media scrum in Cap-aux-Meules.

1:30 p.m., holding a press conference in Caraquet,

7 p.m., attending an all-candidates debate for the riding of Beloeil–Chambly at the Centre Pointe-Valaine cultural centre.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is on Prince Edward Island:

10:15 a.m., hosting a press conference with Atlantic Canada Green Party candidates on Victoria Row in Charlottetown.

There is nothing listed on the official campaign itinerary of People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier.

