Where the main party leaders are on Day 30 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 30 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ontario:

11 a.m., making an announcement and holding a media availability on Carp Road in Carp.

7 p.m., holding a virtual telephone town hall with Ontario residents from the Westin Hotel on Colonel By Drive in Ottawa.

9 p.m., holding a virtual telephone town hall with B.C. residents from the Westin Hotel in Ottawa.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole takes questions in Carp, Ont. Live in Erin O’Toole makes an announcement and holds a media availability in Carp, Ont. 0:00

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in northern Ontario:

9 a.m., speaking to the media at the Wasaya Airways LP Airport in Sioux Lookout.

11:30 a.m., visiting the Neskantaga First Nation.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh takes questions in northern Ontario Live in Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement in Sioux Lookout, Ont. 0:00

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

9 a.m., holding a press conference at Gaspé City Hall on judicial appointments.

1 p.m., meeting with the mayor of Grande-Vallée at city hall.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet makes an announcement in Gaspé, Que. Live in Yves-François Blanchet makes an announcement in Gaspé, Que. 0:00

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is on Prince Edward Island:

11:45 a.m., attending a student barbecue at the University of P.E.I. on University Avenue in Charlottetown.

1:30 p.m., holding a press conference with local candidates at Victoria Wharf in Victoria-by-the-Sea.

7:30 p.m., virtually attending a Toronto Centre all-candidates meeting.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul takes questions in P.E.I. Live in Annamie Paul takes questions in Victoria by the Sea, P.E.I. 0:00

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Alberta:

2 p.m., holding a rally at the Thomas Varughese Memorial Field in Cold Lake.

5:30 p.m., holding a campaign event at the Triumphant Life Centre in Lac la Biche.

9 p.m., holding a rally on Morrison Street in Fort McMurray.

The details of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's campaign itinerary have not yet been confirmed.

Have an election question for CBC News? Email us: ask@cbc.ca.