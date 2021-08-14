Where the party leaders are on Day 3 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 3 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Ontario

10 a.m. making an announcement in Markham about support for Canadian families and holding a media availability.

3:00 p.m. visiting a restaurant in Barrie.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in the Greater Toronto Area

1 p.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Hilton Toronto.

6:30 p.m. holding a rally at the Premiere Ballroom & Convention Centre in Richmond Hill.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in B.C.

noon announcing a job creation plan and touring a local PPE manufacturer in Coquitlam.

3 p.m. visiting a local bakery on King Edward street.

8 p.m. attending the Burnaby South nomination meeting.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec

10:30 a.m. holding a press conference focused on seniors in Montmagny.

3:30 p.m. holding another press conference in Batiscan.

7:20 p.m. campaigning in Shawinigan.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto