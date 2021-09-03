Where the main party leaders are on Day 29 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's main political parties are on Day 29 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 29 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.
All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in La Prairie, Que.:
- 9:00 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Vancouver:
- 1:00 p.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in northern Ontario:
- 9:30 a.m. holding a media availability in Sudbury.
- 12:30 p.m. meeting with voters are Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 in Sudbury.
- 5:30 p.m. holding an event in Vickers Park, Thunder Bay.
- 9:00 p.m. attending a Nunavut Facebook Live Event from Sioux Lookout, Ont.
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Ste-Luce-sur-Mer, Que.
- 9:00 a.m. holding a media availability on Quebec's image internationally.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:
- 12:15 p.m. canvassing in Toronto Centre.
- 2:30 p.m. attending Emancipation Proclamation Fest in Regent Park.
People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Alberta:
- 12:00 p.m. holding an event at a hospital in Mundare.
- 2:00 p.m. holding an event in Vegreville Pysanka Park in Vegreville.
- 5:00 p.m. holding an event in Vermilion.
- 9:00 p.m. holding an event at the Vic Juba Community Theatre in Lloydminster.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?