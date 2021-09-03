Where the main party leaders are on Day 28 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 28 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Mississauga:

9:15 a.m. will make an announcement and hold a media availability.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Whitby, Ont and Surrey, B.C.:

10 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at Whitby GO Station

10 p.m. Attending an event with supporters at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 15269 104 Avenue in Surrey, BC

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in the Vancouver area:

11:45 a.m. making an announcement on housing

2:30 p.m. holding a technical briefing on platform costing

4:00 p.m. holding a scrum on platform costing

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

8:45 a.m. press conference on the 20th anniversary of September 11th attacks at OTL Sherbrooke

10:30 a.m. press conference on a Vermont landfill in Magog, QC

11:00 a.m.visiting Granby public market

11:50 a.m. press conference on local issues in Granby, QC

12:00 p.m. speech at Restaurant La Boissonnerie in Granby

2:20 p.m. Visit with candidate Diego Scalzo at Hôtel de ville de Daveluyville

7:00 p.m. dinner at Restaurant Chez Germaine in Rimouski

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:

11:00 a.m. will attend the Arts Fair at Riverdale Farm

12:00 p.m. campaigning with volunteers at FreshCo at Dundas St and Parliament St

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Edmonton: