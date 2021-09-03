Skip to Main Content
Politics

Where the main party leaders are on Day 27 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's main political parties are on Day 27 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day

CBC News ·
Composite illustration featuring Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, top left, Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O'Toole, top centre, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, top right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, bottom left, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, bottom centre, and People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC, Erin O'Toole/Creative Commons, CBC, CBC, Chris Young/The Canadian Press, CBC)

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 27 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Hamilton:

  • 10:30 a.m. ET. making an announcement and holding a media availability.

Trudeau takes questions in Hamilton, Ont.

47 minutes
Live in
47 minutes
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau takes questions in Hamilton, Ont. 0:00

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Mississauga and Whitby, Ont.:

  • 12:30 p.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 82 on Front Street North in Mississauga.
  • 7 p.m. attending an event with supporters at a barn on Ashburn Road in Whitby.

O'Toole makes an announcement in Mississauga

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole makes an announcement in Mississauga. 0:00

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Ottawa and Burnaby, B.C.:

  • 8 a.m. speaking with the media across the street from the Jack Layton Building on Laurier Ave. West. in Ottawa.
  • 5:45 p.m. voting at a polling station on Lougheed Highway in Burnaby, B.C.
  • 7:30 p.m. holding an Instagram Live with Janette Ewen.
  • 8:30 p.m. participating in a virtual rally.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

  • 11:45 a.m. voting at a polling place in Chamby on Avenue Bourgogne.
  • 1:45 p.m. meeting with the president of ÉcoloPharm in Chambly.
  • 8 p.m. attending a vigil for Raif Badawi at Sherbrooke City Hall.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Ottawa:

  • 12 p.m. holding a press conference on her party's platform in front of the Terry Fox statue on Wellington Street.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier has nothing listed on his official campaign itinerary. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now