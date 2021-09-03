Where the main party leaders are on Day 27 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 27 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Hamilton:

10:30 a.m. ET. making an announcement and holding a media availability.

Trudeau takes questions in Hamilton, Ont. Live in Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau takes questions in Hamilton, Ont. 0:00

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Mississauga and Whitby, Ont.:

12:30 p.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 82 on Front Street North in Mississauga.

7 p.m. attending an event with supporters at a barn on Ashburn Road in Whitby.

O'Toole makes an announcement in Mississauga Live in Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole makes an announcement in Mississauga. 0:00

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Ottawa and Burnaby, B.C.:

8 a.m. speaking with the media across the street from the Jack Layton Building on Laurier Ave. West. in Ottawa.

5:45 p.m. voting at a polling station on Lougheed Highway in Burnaby, B.C.

7:30 p.m. holding an Instagram Live with Janette Ewen.

8:30 p.m. participating in a virtual rally.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

11:45 a.m. voting at a polling place in Chamby on Avenue Bourgogne.

1:45 p.m. meeting with the president of ÉcoloPharm in Chambly.

8 p.m. attending a vigil for Raif Badawi at Sherbrooke City Hall.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Ottawa:

12 p.m. holding a press conference on her party's platform in front of the Terry Fox statue on Wellington Street.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier has nothing listed on his official campaign itinerary.