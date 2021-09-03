Where the main party leaders are on Day 25 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 25 of the election campaign.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in the National Capital Region:

8 p.m. participating in the French-language leaders' debate at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in the National Capital Region:

8 p.m. participating in the French-language leaders' debate at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in the National Capital Region:

8 p.m. participating in the French-language leaders' debate at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in the National Capital Region:

8 p.m. participating in the French-language leaders' debate at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in the National Capital Region:

8 p.m. participating in the French-language leaders' debate at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

There is nothing listed on the campaign itinerary of People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier.