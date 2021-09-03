Where the main party leaders are on Day 24 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 24 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Montreal and Ottawa:

8:30 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability in Montreal.

5 p.m. participating in a virtual volunteer town hall in Ottawa.

Trudeau makes an announcement in Montreal Live in Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is making an announcement and holding a media availability in Montreal. 0:00

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa:

10:30 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Westin Hotel on Colonel By Drive.

7 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town hall meeting with Ontario residents from the Westin.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Toronto:

8:30 a.m. making an announcement on climate action in the Distillery streetcar loop.

Singh makes an announcement in Toronto Live in NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is making an announcement on climate action in the Distillery streetcar loop. 0:00

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Ottawa:

9:30 a.m. holding a press conference on freedom of expression at the University of Ottawa.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Ottawa:

She will be travelling to Ottawa and observing Rosh Hashanah, with no media events planned.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Manitoba: