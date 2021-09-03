Where the main party leaders are on Day 23 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 23 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Welland, Ont.:

Will make announcement and hold media availability with Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland at 10:30 a.m.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa, Ont.:

Will make announcement and hold media availability at 11 a.m.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes campaign announcement Live in Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau holds a campaign event in Welland, Ont. 0:00

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Hamilton, Ont.:

Will hold event to outline the NDP plan to help workers at 9 a.m.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

Will hold news conference at 9:30 a.m. about proposals to support workers at Parc Maurice-Tessier in Blainville.

At 2:30 p.m. he will visit an ostrich breeding farm in Saint-Eustache.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:

At 2:30 p.m will hold a news conference at the Moss Park apartments.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Manitoba: