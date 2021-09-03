Where the main party leaders are on Day 22 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's main political parties are on Day 22 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 22 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.
All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto
- 11:15 a.m. canvassing with volunteers in Toronto Centre.
People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in British Columbia
- 2:30 p.m. holding a rally in Gyro Park in Penticton.
- 5:30 p.m. holding a rally in Stuart Park Plaza in Kelowna.
The details of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet's campaign itineraries have not been confirmed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?