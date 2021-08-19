Where the main party leaders are on Day 20 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's main political parties are on Day 20 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 20 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.
All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Mississauga, Ont.
- 11:00 a.m. making an announcement. A media availability will follow.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Montreal and North Vancouver:
- 9:30 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the InterContinental Montreal hotel on Rue Saint-Antoine O in Montreal.
- 9 p.m. attending an event with supporters on Spicer Road in North Vancouver.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec City:
- 9:15 a.m. unveiling the NDP's Quebec platform and holding a media availability behind the Château Frontenac.
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Longueuil, Quebec:
- 9:15 a.m. holding a press conference after meeting with the Union of Agricultural Producers on Boulevard Roland-Therrien.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:
- 2:30 p.m. holding a press conference on Carlton Street.
- 7 p.m. meeting with members of the Filipino community in the St. James Town neighbourhood.
People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in British Columbia:
- 2:30 p.m. holding a rally in Centennial Park in Fort St. John.
- 9 p.m. holding a rally in Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park in Prince George.
The details of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's campaign itinerary have not been confirmed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?