Where the main party leaders are on Day 20 of the federal election campaign

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Mississauga, Ont.

11:00 a.m. making an announcement. A media availability will follow.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Montreal and North Vancouver:

9:30 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the InterContinental Montreal hotel on Rue Saint-Antoine O in Montreal.

9 p.m. attending an event with supporters on Spicer Road in North Vancouver.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec City:

9:15 a.m. unveiling the NDP's Quebec platform and holding a media availability behind the Château Frontenac.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Longueuil, Quebec:

9:15 a.m. holding a press conference after meeting with the Union of Agricultural Producers on Boulevard Roland-Therrien.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:

2:30 p.m. holding a press conference on Carlton Street.

7 p.m. meeting with members of the Filipino community in the St. James Town neighbourhood.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in British Columbia:

2:30 p.m. holding a rally in Centennial Park in Fort St. John.

9 p.m. holding a rally in Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park in Prince George.

