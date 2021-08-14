Where the party leaders are on Day 2 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 2 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Quebec and Ontario

10 a.m. visits a local business, ETI Converting Equipment, in Longueuil, Que. to make an announcement on support for Canadian businesses and hold a media availability.

5:45 p.m. visits a restaurant in Coburg, Ont.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa

11 a.m. makes announcement at the Westin Hotel.

5:30 p.m. holds virtual town hall with residents of Newfoundland and Labrador.

7:05 p.m. holds a virtual town hall with Ontario residents.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in the Greater Toronto Area

10:30 a.m. holds a media availability and makes an announcement on "measures to make the ultra rich pay their fair share" at the corner of Logan Ave. and Danforth Ave. in Toronto.

2 p.m. visits local business Mangia Mangia in Brampton.

3 p.m. holds a "family send-off" at the tarmac at 6828 Vanguard Drive in Mississauga.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec City

10:30 a.m. holds a press briefing at Parc de la Francophonie, near the National Assembly, with several candidates he will then dine with at a nearby restaurant.

2 p.m. Holds a press briefing at the Medicago headquarters to discuss drug production and research and development in Quebec.

3:30 p.m. tours the Laurier Quebec shopping mall.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto