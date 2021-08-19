Where the main party leaders are on Day 19 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's main political parties are on Day 19 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day
All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Montreal:
- 8 p.m. participating in a debate hosted by TVA.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Montreal:
- 11 a.m. speaking to the media at Père Marquette Park on Rue Garnier.
- 11:30 a.m. serving poutine in Père Marquette Park.
- 1:30 p.m. serving poutine in Préfontaine Park on Rue Dézéry.
- 8 p.m. participating in a debate hosted by TVA.
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Montreal:
- 8 p.m. participating in a debate hosted by TVA.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:
- 2:15 p.m. holding a press conference on Afghanistan and Canada's place in the world in George Hislop Park on Isabella St.
- 2:45 p.m. attending an online vigil planned by the Canadian Campaign for Afghan Peace.
- 3:15 p.m. holding a virtual meeting on the priorities of the Regent Park Coalition.
People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Saskatchewan:
- 2 p.m. holding a rally at the Mae Wilson Theatre in Moose Jaw.
- 5 p.m. holding a meet and greet in Cornerstone Park in Craik.
- 6:30 p.m. holding a meet and greet event in Veteran's Park in Kenaston.
- 9 p.m. holding a rally at the Saskatoon Inn in Saskatoon.
The details of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's campaign itinerary have not yet been confirmed but he will participate in the TVA debate in Montreal at 8 p.m.
