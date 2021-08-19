Where the main party leaders are on Day 18 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 18 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Toronto:

He will make an announcement and hold a media availability. The time and location of the announcement have not yet been confirmed.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa:

11 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Westin Hotel.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Montreal:

9:30 a.m. making an announcement on housing at the Peel Basin.

8:30 p.m. holding a virtual town hall meeting.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Montreal:

10 a.m. holding a press conference in Dorchester Square.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:

8:30 a.m. holding a virtual meeting with the General Council of L'Union des producteurs agricole du Québec.

2:30 p.m. holding a press conference on decriminalization in Barbara Hall Park on Church Street.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Regina: