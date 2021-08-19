Skip to Main Content
Politics

Where the main party leaders are on Day 17 of the federal election campaign

CBC News ·
Composite illustration featuring Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, top left, Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O'Toole, top centre, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, top right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, bottom left, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, bottom centre, and People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC, Erin O'Toole/Creative Commons, CBC, CBC, Chris Young/The Canadian Press, CBC)

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 17 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Ottawa

  • 10:00 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability in Kanata

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes announcement in Kanata, On.

Justin Trudeau makes an announcement in the Kanata neighbourhood of Ottawa. 0:00

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa:

  • 12 p.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Westin Hotel.
  • 6 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town hall from the Westin Hotel with Atlantic Canada residents.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole makes an announcement in Ottawa

Erin O'Toole makes an announcement in Ottawa. 0:00

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in British Columbia:

  • 12 p.m. making an announcement on housing at an Italian restaurant on Barnet Highway in Coquitlam.
  • 5:30 p.m. attending an event at his campaign office on Rumble Street in Burnaby.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes a housing announcement in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement on housing in Coquitlam, B.C. 0:00

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Sherbrooke, Quebec:

  • 10 a.m. holding a press conference on secularism at Sherbrooke City Hall.
  • 1:15 p.m. meeting with the mayor of Sherbrooke at city hall.

Bloc Québécois leader makes secularism announcement

Yves-François Blanchet holds a news conference on secularism at Sherbrooke City Hall. 0:00

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:

  • 2:30 p.m. holding a press conference at a Toronto Community Housing building on River Street.
  • 3:30 p.m. visiting a community food project on River Street.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Alberta:

  • 11 a.m. holding a meet and greet event at the ABC Family Restaurant in Red Deer.
  • 1 p.m. holding a meet and greet event at the Aspen Ridge Lodge Seniors Home in Didsbury.
  • 2 p.m. holding a rally at the Didsbury Multipurpose Room.
  • 5:30 p.m. holding a meet and greet event in the Sylvan Lake Park in Sylvan Lake.
  • 7 p.m. holding a meet and greet event at the Lacombe Memorial Centre in Lacombe.
  • 9 p.m. holding a rally at the Cambridge Red Deer Hotel & Conference Centre in Red Deer.
