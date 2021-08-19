Where the main party leaders are on Day 17 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's main political parties are on Day 17 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 17 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.
All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Ottawa
- 10:00 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability in Kanata
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa:
- 12 p.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Westin Hotel.
- 6 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town hall from the Westin Hotel with Atlantic Canada residents.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in British Columbia:
- 12 p.m. making an announcement on housing at an Italian restaurant on Barnet Highway in Coquitlam.
- 5:30 p.m. attending an event at his campaign office on Rumble Street in Burnaby.
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Sherbrooke, Quebec:
- 10 a.m. holding a press conference on secularism at Sherbrooke City Hall.
- 1:15 p.m. meeting with the mayor of Sherbrooke at city hall.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:
- 2:30 p.m. holding a press conference at a Toronto Community Housing building on River Street.
- 3:30 p.m. visiting a community food project on River Street.
People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in Alberta:
- 11 a.m. holding a meet and greet event at the ABC Family Restaurant in Red Deer.
- 1 p.m. holding a meet and greet event at the Aspen Ridge Lodge Seniors Home in Didsbury.
- 2 p.m. holding a rally at the Didsbury Multipurpose Room.
- 5:30 p.m. holding a meet and greet event in the Sylvan Lake Park in Sylvan Lake.
- 7 p.m. holding a meet and greet event at the Lacombe Memorial Centre in Lacombe.
- 9 p.m. holding a rally at the Cambridge Red Deer Hotel & Conference Centre in Red Deer.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?