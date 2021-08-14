Where the main party leaders are on Day 16 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 16 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Quebec

8:30 a.m Will make an announcement in Granby, Que. A media availability will follow.

Campaign stops in Iqaluit.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau takes questions in Granby, Que. Live Justin Trudeau makes an announcement Granby, Quebec. 0:00

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in the Greater Toronto Area:

11 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at Dog Tales Rescue & Sanctuary in King City.

7 p.m. attending an event with supporters at the Crystal Fountain Event Venue in Markham.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole makes an animal welfare announcement Live in Erin O'Toole takes questions from the Dog Tales Rescue & Sanctuary in King City, Ont. 0:00

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Ottawa and B.C.:

9:30 a.m. making an announcement about "making the ultra-rich pay their fair share" at Tavern on the Hill in Ottawa.

7:30 p.m. attending a meet and greet event with supporters at Transfer Beach Park in Ladysmith, B.C.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes announcement in Ottawa Live in Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement about 'making the ultra-rich pay their fair share' in Ottawa. 0:00

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Montreal:

9 a.m. holding a press conference on immigration at the Maisonneuve market.

2 p.m. holding a press conference on gun control at Montreal City Hall.

Bloc makes announcement in Montreal Live in Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet holds a news conference on immigration at the Maisonneuve market. 0:00

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is off the campaign trail: