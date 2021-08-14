Where the main party leaders are on Day 15 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 15 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Saint-Hyacinthe and Trois-Rivières, Que.:

10 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at Salon de Quilles Saint-Hyacinthe.

3 p.m. attending an event with supporters at Complexe Laviolette.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Cambridge, Ont.:

11:15 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Yamachiche, Que.:

10:15 a.m. making an announcement with Ruth Ellen Brosseau and holding a media availability.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

12:30 p.m. taking pictures with candidates before attending the Laval University Rouge game against the McGill Redbirds.

9 p.m. interview on the Radio-Canada program Cinq chefs, une élection.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto: