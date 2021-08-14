Where the main party leaders are on Day 14 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 14 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island:

9 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at Picaroons Brewing Company in Fredericton.

5:30 p.m. attending an event with supporters. Icy Scoops in Charlottetown.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has no public events scheduled.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Sudbury, Ont.

9 a.m. making an announcement with regional candidates at the University of Sudbury.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

9 a.m. crossing to Isle-aux-Coudres by ferry.

12 p.m. crossing to Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive by ferry.

1 p.m. lunch at Microbrasserie Le Saint-Pub with BQ candidate Caroline Desbiens, Michel Dion, CEO of Tourisme Charlevoix and Clément Turgeon, CEO of Festif de Baie-St-Paul.

2:30 p.m. media availability on Arts and Culture at Carrefour Culturel Paul-Médéric.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto: