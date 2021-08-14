Where the main party leaders are on Day 13 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's main political parties are on Day 13 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 13 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.
All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Ontario:
- 9 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at Nafisa Middle Eastern Cuisine in Mississauga.
- 5 p.m. meeting with supporters at the Hampton Inn in Bolton, Ont.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Atlantic Canada:
- 9:30 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Glynmill Inn in Corner Brook, N.L.
- 5 p.m. attending an event with supporters at the North Sydney Firefighters Club in North Sydney, N.S.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Thunder Bay, Ont.:
- 9:30 a.m. making an announcement on health care and holding a media availability at the Valhalla Inn Hotel.
- 2 p.m. meeting with regional First Nations leaders at the Valhalla Inn Hotel.
- 3:30 p.m. visiting a local bakery.
- 4 p.m. attending the campaign kick-off for the NDP candidate in Thunder Bay-Rainy River.
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:
- 9:45 a.m. holding a press conference on the aluminum sector at the Citizen Square in Chicoutimi.
- 2:30 p.m. holding a press conference on green energy projects at the Port of Saguenay.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:
- 11:45 a.m. delivering remarks at the Masjid Toronto mosque on Adelaide St.
- 2:30 p.m. holding a press conference in St. James Park to address the situation in Afghanistan.
- 5 p.m. attending community events in the Regent Park neighbourhood.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?