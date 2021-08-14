Where the main party leaders are on Day 13 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 13 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Ontario:

9 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at Nafisa Middle Eastern Cuisine in Mississauga.

5 p.m. meeting with supporters at the Hampton Inn in Bolton, Ont.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Atlantic Canada:

9:30 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Glynmill Inn in Corner Brook, N.L.

5 p.m. attending an event with supporters at the North Sydney Firefighters Club in North Sydney, N.S.



NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Thunder Bay, Ont.:

9:30 a.m. making an announcement on health care and holding a media availability at the Valhalla Inn Hotel.

2 p.m. meeting with regional First Nations leaders at the Valhalla Inn Hotel.

3:30 p.m. visiting a local bakery.

4 p.m. attending the campaign kick-off for the NDP candidate in Thunder Bay-Rainy River.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

9:45 a.m. holding a press conference on the aluminum sector at the Citizen Square in Chicoutimi.

2:30 p.m. holding a press conference on green energy projects at the Port of Saguenay.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto: