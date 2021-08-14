Where the main party leaders are on Day 12 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 12 of the election campaign.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Quebec:

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes seniors announcement

9:00 a.m. making an announcement regarding seniors in Québec, Que.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa:

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole takes questions in Ottawa

12 p.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Westin Hotel.

5 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town hall with Nova Scotia residents from the Westin Hotel.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Winnipeg and Kenora, Ont.:

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes housing announcement in Winnipeg

10:30 a.m. making an announcement on housing in Sinclair Park in Winnipeg.

3 p.m. making an announcement with Manitoba First Nations leaders, Winnipeg Centre candidate Leah Gazan and Elmwood-Transcona candidate Daniel Blaikie at the Oodena Circle in The Forks community in Winnipeg.

6:15 p.m. holding a meet and greet at the Kenora airport.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec City:

9:30 a.m. holding a press conference on forestry at ​​the Old Port of Chicoutimi.

2:40 p.m. holding a press conference on Quebec's labour shortage at Parc Ball in Saguenay.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto: