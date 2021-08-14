Skip to Main Content
Where the main party leaders are on Day 12 of the federal election campaign

Composite illustration featuring Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left, Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O'Toole, centre left, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, middle, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul. (Andrej Ivanov/AFP/Getty Images, Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press, Patrick Doyle/Reuters, Patrick Doyle/Reuters, Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 12 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Quebec:

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes seniors announcement

  • 9:00 a.m. making an announcement regarding seniors in Québec, Que.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa:

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole takes questions in Ottawa

  • 12 p.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Westin Hotel.
  • 5 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town hall with Nova Scotia residents from the Westin Hotel.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Winnipeg and Kenora, Ont.:

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes housing announcement in Winnipeg

  • 10:30 a.m. making an announcement on housing in Sinclair Park in Winnipeg.
  • 3 p.m. making an announcement with Manitoba First Nations leaders, Winnipeg Centre candidate Leah Gazan and Elmwood-Transcona candidate Daniel Blaikie at the Oodena Circle in The Forks community in Winnipeg.
  • 6:15 p.m. holding a meet and greet at the Kenora airport.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec City:

  • 9:30 a.m. holding a press conference on forestry at ​​the Old Port of Chicoutimi.
  • 2:40 p.m.  holding a press conference on Quebec's labour shortage at Parc Ball in Saguenay.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:

  • 3:30 p.m. visiting an ice cream shop in the Regent Park neighbourhood.
  • 5:30 p.m. campaigning with volunteers in the Church-Wellesley Village.
