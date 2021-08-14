Where the main party leaders are on Day 11 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 11 of the election campaign.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Surrey, B.C.:

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes housing announcement in B.C.

12 p.m. meeting with a family to discuss housing, then making an announcement and holding a media availability at 17a Ave. and 143b St.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Brantford, Ont. and Hamilton:

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole takes questions on the campaign trail

11:30 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at Amani Acres in Brantford, located at 160 Jerseyville Rd.

7 p.m. attending an event with supporters at the Hamilton Convention Centre at 1 Summers Lane in Hamilton.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Windsor, Ont.:

10 a.m. making an announcement on affordability at Coventry Gardens at 4714 Riverside Dr E.

1:30 p.m. making an announcement with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens outside the St. Paul Pumping Station at 7730 Riverside Dr E.

2:45 p.m. campaigning with local candidates in the Walkerville neighbourhood.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec City:

9:30 a.m. holding a press conference on employment insurance and sickness benefits at the Dufferin Terrace in Quebec City.

11 a.m. touring the area near Le Château Frontenac with local candidates.

4 p.m. meeting with Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume at city hall.

4:30 p.m. holding a press scrum at city hall after his meeting with Labeaume.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto: