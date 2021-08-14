Where the main party leaders are on Day 10 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's main political parties are on Day 10 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 10 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.
All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Hamilton:
- 8 a.m. making an announcement at Meadowlands Community Park, 160 Meadowlands Blvd.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa:
- 10 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Westin Hotel on 11 Colonel By Dr.
- 7 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town hall with Quebec residents from the Westin Hotel.
- 9 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town hall with British Columbia residents from the Westin Hotel.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Ontario:
- 10:30 a.m. making an announcement on long-term care in Mississauga at 5060 Spectrum Way.
- 2:30 p.m. meeting up with Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and local candidates in Hamilton at 1439 Ottawa St.
- 7:15 p.m. visiting Essex candidate Tracey Ramsey's campaign office at 140 Pickering Dr. in Amherstburg.
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:
- 10 a.m. holding a press conference about Health Canada and herbicides on a farm in Pont-Rouge.
- 2 p.m. holding a press conference on Indigenous issues with several Bloc candidates at the Hôtel Musée Premières Nations in Wendake.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:
- 10 a.m. holding a press conference on affordable housing with Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner in Winchester Park at 135 Bleecker St.
- 5 p.m. canvassing with volunteers on Seaton St. and Shuter St.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?