Where the main party leaders are on Day 10 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 10 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Hamilton:

8 a.m. making an announcement at Meadowlands Community Park, 160 Meadowlands Blvd.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa:

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole makes an announcement in Ottawa

10 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Westin Hotel on 11 Colonel By Dr.

7 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town hall with Quebec residents from the Westin Hotel.

9 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town hall with British Columbia residents from the Westin Hotel.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Ontario:

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes long-term care announcement

10:30 a.m. making an announcement on long-term care in Mississauga at 5060 Spectrum Way.

2:30 p.m. meeting up with Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and local candidates in Hamilton at 1439 Ottawa St.

7:15 p.m. visiting Essex candidate Tracey Ramsey's campaign office at 140 Pickering Dr. in Amherstburg.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

Bloc Québécois leader takes questions

10 a.m. holding a press conference about Health Canada and herbicides on a farm in Pont-Rouge.

2 p.m. holding a press conference on Indigenous issues with several Bloc candidates at the Hôtel Musée Premières Nations in Wendake.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto:

Green Party makes affordable housing announcement