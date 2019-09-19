Liberals freeze Day 9 schedule as backlash to brownface photo builds

The Liberal campaign team is pressing pause on its its schedule today after a bombshell 2001 photo showing Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in brownface and a turban surfaced.

Until now, Trudeau has had morning events every day of the federal election campaign. The Liberal campaign is expected to update the plan around noon ET.

For the first time on the campaign, Trudeau and his team stayed at a different hotel than the media, on Wednesday night in Winnipeg.

The photo, taken at a gala at a private school where Trudeau taught 18 years ago, was brought to light Wednesday evening in the form of an article in Time Magazine.

Speaking to reporters on his campaign plane Wednesday night in Nova Scotia, Trudeau apologized for his actions, saying he now recognizes they were racist.

The fallout is expected to reverberate on the other party leaders' campaign as well.

Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

7:20 a.m. Media appearance on Newstalk 1010's Moore in the Morning in Toronto.

8 a.m. Media appearance on CTV's Your Morning in Toronto.

10 a.m. Announcement about small businesses in Hamilton.

2:45 p.m. Tour of London Brewing Co-Operative in London, Ont.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

Not yet available.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

10:30 a.m. Announcement and media availability in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

Local brewery visit in Granby, Que., with Conservative candidate Nathalie Clermont.

5 p.m. Campaigning with Conservative candidate Dany Sévigny in Sherbrooke, Que.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

Noon (9 a.m. PT) At the B.C. Assembly of First Nations general assembly in Vancouver.

6: p.m. (3 p.m. PT) Canvassing in Burnaby, B.C., with volunteers.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

Not yet available.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: