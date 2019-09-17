Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 8 of the federal election campaign
Politics

Where the party leaders are on Day 8 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 8 of the campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 8 of the campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

  • 8 a.m. Announcement on the NDP's plan to expand the health-care system to include public dental care, followed by a media availability at Collège Boréal in Sudbury, Ont.
  • 2:30 p.m. Campaign office visit with Pekka Reinio and Dan Janssen in Barrie, Ont.
  • 6 p.m. Town hall on health care with Maria Augimeri at Northwood Community Centre in Toronto, Ont.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 5 a.m. (6 a.m. AT) Media interview on Ocean 100 in Charlottetown.
  • 8:30 (9:30 a.m. AT) Policy announcement and media availability at the Fredericton Lawn Bowling Club in Fredericton.
  • Campaign stop at local shop in Salisbury, N.B. (no time specified).
  • Campaign stop with seniors in Moncton, N.B. (no time specified).
  • 5 p.m. (6 p.m. AT) Campaign stop and meeting with supporters in Truro, N.S.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • 9 a.m. Announcement at Zeko's Barbershop in Hamilton.
  • 12 p.m. Campaign stop Richmond Hill, Ont.
  • 5:30 p.m. Campaign stop in Etobicoke, Ont.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • May will be doing a series of media interviews in Vancouver throughout the day.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • 10 a.m. (11 a.m. AT) Meet and greet candidate and supporters at the Kinsmen Club in Miramichi, N.B.
  • 2 p.m. (3 p.m. AT) Meet and greet at the Moncton Lions Club in Moncton, N.B.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • 10 a.m. Press conference with BQ candidates at Valton Osiris Farm.
  • 3 p.m. File nomination papers.
  • 6:30 p.m. Inauguration event for BQ leader, with his speech scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Pointe-Valaine Cultural and Community Centre in Otterburn Park, Que.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

...

Thank you for subscribing to CBC Newsletters. Discover more CBC Newsletters.

Happy reading!