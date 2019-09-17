Where the party leaders are on Day 8 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 8 of the campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

8 a.m. Announcement on the NDP's plan to expand the health-care system to include public dental care, followed by a media availability at Collège Boréal in Sudbury, Ont.

2:30 p.m. Campaign office visit with Pekka Reinio and Dan Janssen in Barrie, Ont.

6 p.m. Town hall on health care with Maria Augimeri at Northwood Community Centre in Toronto, Ont.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

5 a.m. (6 a.m. AT) Media interview on Ocean 100 in Charlottetown.

8:30 (9:30 a.m. AT) Policy announcement and media availability at the Fredericton Lawn Bowling Club in Fredericton.

Campaign stop at local shop in Salisbury, N.B. (no time specified).

Campaign stop with seniors in Moncton, N.B. (no time specified).

5 p.m. (6 p.m. AT) Campaign stop and meeting with supporters in Truro, N.S.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

9 a.m. Announcement at Zeko's Barbershop in Hamilton.

12 p.m. Campaign stop Richmond Hill, Ont.

5:30 p.m. Campaign stop in Etobicoke, Ont.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

May will be doing a series of media interviews in Vancouver throughout the day.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

10 a.m. (11 a.m. AT) Meet and greet candidate and supporters at the Kinsmen Club in Miramichi, N.B.

2 p.m. (3 p.m. AT) Meet and greet at the Moncton Lions Club in Moncton, N.B.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: