Where the party leaders are on Day 7 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 7 of the campaign.

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

8 a.m. Housing announcement and media availability at the Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation in Ottawa.

2 p.m. Visit to International Plowing Match in West Nipissing.

6 p.m. Town hall on affordability at the Steelworkers' Union Hall in Sudbury, On.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

8 a.m. (9:30 a.m. NT) Policy announcement at the Daybreak Parent Child Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

5 p.m. (6 p.m. NT) Campaign rally with all PEI candidates at Liberal candidate Lawrence MacAulay's family farm in St. Peter's Bay, PEI.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

10 a.m. (9 a.m. CT) Announcement and media availability at The Salon Professional Academy, Winnipeg.

1:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. CT) Campaign office opening for Réjeanne Caron in Saint Boniface, Winnipeg.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

10 a.m. Announcement addressing the Green Party's platform on Canadians' right to privacy in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont.

5 p.m. Campaign office visit and canvassign in Gravenhurst, Ont.

7 p.m.Town hall event in Gravenhurst, Ont.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

6 p.m. (7 p.m. AT) Attends candidate announcement in Fredericton, NB.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: