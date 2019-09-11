Where the party leaders are on Day 6 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 6 of the campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

12 p.m. (9 a.m. PT) Announcement and media availability in Beasley Park, Lake Country, B.C.

7:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. MT) Campaigning with Conservative candidate Jagdeep Sahota in Calgary.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

Details to come.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

10 a.m. Announcing candidate for Longueuil–Saint-Hubert riding with Alexandre Boulerice at the Holiday Inn in Montreal.



5 p.m. Event with young people and candidate Alexandre Boulerice at the Presbyterian College Cafeteria also in Montreal.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

9:20 a.m. Policy announcement and media availability at Sandowne Public School in Waterloo, Ont.



2 p.m. Meeting with students, teachers and support staff with the Liberal candidate for London North Centre, Peter Fragiskatos at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School in London, Ont.



6 p.m. Campaign rally with the Liberal candidate for Windsor West, Sandra Pupatello, and Chrystia Freeland at St. Clair College Centre for the Arts in Windsor, Ont.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

10 a.m. Launching the Green Party of Canada's platform in Toronto, joined by Green candidates from the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding ridings at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.



2:30 p.m. Campaigning with Mike Morrice, candidate for Kitchener Centre, and will hold a media availability at 3 p.m. in front of the House of Friendship in Kitchener, Ont.



4 p.m. Campaign office visit and canvassing in Kitchener, Ont.



7 p.m. Evening rally with candidate Steve Dyck and supporters in Guelph, Ont.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: