Where the party leaders are on Day 5 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 5 of the campaign.
Scheer heads west, Trudeau attends Mississauga rally for Bianca Andreescu, while Singh campaigns in Quebec
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.
All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:
1:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. PT) Will make an announcement and hold a media availability in Surrey, B.C.
9 p.m. (6 p.m. PT) Campaigning with Conservative candidate Byron Horner at Parksville Community Centre, Parksville, B.C.
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:
- Campaigning in Beauce, Que.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:
- 12 p.m. Announcement with Alexandre Boulerice and Pierre-Luc Dusseault, Sherbrooke, Que.
- 3:30 p.m. Campaign stop with Brigitte Sansoucy, Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:
- Visiting local businesses with the Liberal candidate for Northumberland—Peterborough South, Kim Rudd, in Coburg, Ont.
- 5:00 p.m. Will deliver remarks at the "She The North" rally for Bianca Andreescu, Mississauga Celebration Square, Mississauga, Ont.
- 7:30 p.m. Will deliver remarks at a Mid-Autumn Festival rally with the Liberal candidate for Markham—Unionville, Alan Ho, at King Square Shopping Centre in Markham, Ont.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:
- No event details.
BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:
- Details to come.
