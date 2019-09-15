Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 5 of the campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

1:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. PT) Will make an announcement and hold a media availability in Surrey, B.C.

9 p.m. (6 p.m. PT) Campaigning with Conservative candidate Byron Horner at Parksville Community Centre, Parksville, B.C.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

Campaigning in Beauce, Que.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

12 p.m. Announcement with Alexandre Boulerice and Pierre-Luc Dusseault, Sherbrooke, Que.

3:30 p.m. Campaign stop with Brigitte Sansoucy, Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

Visiting local businesses with the Liberal candidate for Northumberland—Peterborough South, Kim Rudd, in Coburg, Ont.

5:00 p.m. Will deliver remarks at the "She The North" rally for Bianca Andreescu, Mississauga Celebration Square, Mississauga, Ont.

7:30 p.m. Will deliver remarks at a Mid-Autumn Festival rally with the Liberal candidate for Markham—Unionville, Alan Ho, at King Square Shopping Centre in Markham, Ont.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

No event details.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: