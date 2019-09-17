Where the party leaders are on Election Day

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on election day.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

10 a.m. Voting in his riding of Papineau, Que.

7 p.m. Start of the Liberal party election night event at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Campaigning in Regina-Wascana.

6:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. CT) Voting at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Regina.

Conservative Party election night event at the International Trade Centre in Regina.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

1:15 p.m. (10:15 a.m. PT) Get-out-the-vote event in Burnaby, B.C.

11 p.m. (8 p.m. PT) at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown in Burnaby, B.C.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet

9:30 a.m. Voting in Shawnigan, Que.

1:15 p.m. Tour of several voting stations in Beloeil-Chambly, Que.

9:30 p.m. Start of Bloc Quebecois election night event at the Theatre National in Montreal.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May

1:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m. PT) Voting in Sidney, B.C.

9 p.m. (6 p.m. PT) Start of the Green Party election night event at the Victoria Conference Centre in Victoria.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier