Where the party leaders are on Day 40 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 40 of the election campaign — the final day of campaigning before tomorrow's voting.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in British Columbia.

10:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m. local) Visits the campaign office of Liberal candidate for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, Patrick Weiler. Patrick Weiler's Campaign Office, 1735 Marine Drive West, West Vancouver.

Visits a local restaurant with Liberal candidate for Port Moody–Coquitlam, Sara Badiei. Port Moody, B.C.

Visits a coffee shop along with Liberal candidate for Cloverdale–Langley City, John Aldag. Liberal candidates for the region will also be in attendance. Surrey, B.C.

5 p.m. (2 p.m. local) Delivers remarks at a Team Trudeau 2019 Rally and meets with supporters. Liberal candidates from British Columbia will be in attendance. Woodward's Atrium, 333 Abbott Street, Vancouver, B.C.

10 p.m. (7 p.m. local) Delivers remarks at a Team Trudeau 2019 Rally and meets with supporters. Liberal candidates from British Columbia will be in attendance. Bard & Banker, 1022 Government St., Vancouver.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in Vancouver.

1 p.m. (10 a.m. local) Andrew Scheer will deliver remarks/media availability. Prospect Point Stanley Park, 5601 Stanley Park Dr, Vancouver, BC

Campaigning in West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country alongside Conservative candidate Gabrielle Loren

Campaigning in Vancouver Granville alongside Conservative candidate Zach Segal

Campaigning in Surrey Newton alongside Conservative candidate Harpreet Singh

10:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. local) In Vancouver with the Conservative team to share how you will get ahead. Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel; 7551 Westminster Hwy., Richmond B.C.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Vancouver.

12 p.m. (9 a.m. local) In It For You Campaign Event. Media Availability. Multipurpose Room 4, Creekside Community Recreation Centre, 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver.

2:45 p.m. (11:45 a.m. local) Mainstreeting. Mary's on Davie, 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver.

4 p.m. (1 p.m. local) Mainstreeting. Guilford Town Centre, Entrance 3, 10355 152 Street, Surrey.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is in Quebec.

12:45 p.m. Riding visit. Laval.

1:30 p.m. Riding visit. Deux Montagnes.

2:20 p.m. Riding visit. Blainville.

3:50 p.m. Riding visit. Berthierville.

4:50 p.m. Riding visit. Yamachiche.

5:50 p.m. Riding visit. Trois Rivieres.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is in B.C.

12:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. local) Announcement on the Green Party's plans for reforming Canada's electoral system. Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

3 p.m. (12 p.m. local) Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May participates in the MMIWG March.

5 p.m. (2 p.m. local) Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May speaks at the MMIWG march.

7:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. local) Supporting the campaigns of David Merner Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke), Racelle Kooy (Victoria), Lydia Hwitsum (Cowichan-Malahat-Langford). She will also campaign in her own riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is in the Beauce.