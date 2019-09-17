Where the party leaders are on Day 39 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 39 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

11 a.m. Statement and media availability, Hotel Novotel North York, 3 Park Home Ave, North York, Ont.

Campaign stop with Sarah Fischer. 2780 Victoria Park Avenue. Campaign office for Don Valley North.

Campaign stop with candidate Arpan Khanna and families. Brampton North

Campaign stop with BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir. 61 Claireville Dr, Etobicoke, ON

8 p.m. ET Rally at the Premier Ballroom and Convention Centre in Richmond Hill, Ont.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in British Columbia:

12 p.m. (9 a.m. local) Media availability on housing. 1157 Pendrell Street, Vancouver.

4 p.m. (1 p.m. local) UpriSingh Rally. 918 Granville Street, Vancouver.

10:45 p.m. (7:45 p.m. local) UpriSingh Rally. 21 Lakeshore Drive West, Penticton, B.C.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, B.C.

8:30 a.m. Justin Trudeau will meet with seniors along with Liberal candidate for Niagara Falls, Andrea Kaiser, as well as other candidates from the region. Niagara, Ont.

10 a.m. Justin Trudeau will deliver remarks and will hold a media availability. Liberal candidates for Hamilton will be in attendance. Hamilton, Ont.

12 p.m. Justin Trudeau will visit a local restaurant with Liberal candidate for Brantford-Brant, Danielle Takacs. Brantford, Ont.

1:30 p.m. Justin Trudeau will deliver remarks at a Team Trudeau 2019 Rally and meet with supporters. Liberal candidate for Milton, Adam van Koeverden, and other candidates from the region will be in attendance. Milton, Ont.

8 p.m. (7 p.m. local) Justin Trudeau will deliver remarks at a Team Trudeau 2019 Rally and meet with supporters. Liberal candidate for Winnipeg Centre, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, and other candidates from the region will be in attendance. Winnipeg, MB.

1 a.m. Sunday (11 p.m. Saturday local) Justin Trudeau will deliver remarks at a Team Trudeau 2019 Rally and meet with supporters. Liberal candidate for Calgary Skyview, Nirmala Naidoo, and other candidates from the region will be in attendance. Calgary, Alta.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is in Quebec.

9:30 a.m. Photo-Op Marche Grand Défi PIerre Lavoie. "Parc de la cité 6201, Boulevard Davis, Longueuil.

12 p.m. Photo op. Brasserie Lapointe, 2660, rue King Ouest, Sherbrooke, Que.

1 p.m. Photo op. Centre de Foires de Sherbrooke, 1600, boul. du Plateau-St-Joseph, Sherbrooke, Que.

2:45 Photo op. Les Galeries de Granby, 40, rue Évangéline, Granby, Que.

4:15 p.m. Photo op. Cantine Ô P'tit creux, 2110, Route 112, Saint-Césaire, Que.

6:30 p.m. Rally. Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quality Inn Hôtel - Centre des congrès, 725, rue du Séminaire Nord, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is in the Vancouver area.

2:35 p.m. (11:35 a.m. local) Ms. May and Dana Taylor (West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country) will rally with supporters and wave to commuters. Ferry Building Gallery, 1414 Argyle Ave, West Vancouver, B.C.

4:05 p.m. (1:05 p.m. local) Ms. May and George Orr (North Vancouver) will rally with supporters. Campaign Office of George Orr, 111 West 3rd St., North Vancouver, B.C.

5:55 p.m. (2:55 p.m. local) Ms. May will canvass with Amita Kuttner (Burnaby North-Seymour) and volunteers in Burnaby. Capitol Hill Community Hall, 361 Howard Ave., Burnaby, B.C.

7:25 p.m. (4:25 p.m. local) Ms. May and Bridget Burns (Vancouver East) will visit East Vancouver. Downtown Eastside, Vancouver, B.C.

8:20 p.m. (5:20 p.m. local) Ms. May will support the campaign of Jesse Brown (Vancouver Centre). Morton Park, 1795 Davie St., Vancouver, B.C.

10 p.m. (7 p.m. local) Ms. May will participate in a Green Party rally at the Vancouver Conference Centre. Attendees can expect music, speeches, special guests (including David Suzuki), and local candidates. Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Room 211, Vancouver, B.C.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is in the Beauce, Que.