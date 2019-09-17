Where the party leaders are on Day 38 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 38 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

10:35 a.m. (7:35 a.m. PT) Campaign stop in Nanaimo, B.C.

12:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. PT) Rally in Port Alberni, B.C.

6:20 p.m. (3:20 p.m. PT) Meeting with students at the University of Victoria in B.C.

9 p.m. (6 p.m. PT) Rally in Victoria.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

11 a.m. Deliver remarks and hold media availability in Whitby, Ont.

Visit to a cafe in Orillia, Ont.

Visit to a restaurant in Barrie, Ont.

6 p.m. Campaign rally in Vaughan, Ont.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. ET) Delivers remarks in Fredericton.

Campaigning in Beauce, Que.

7:30 p.m. Event in Drummondville, Que.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

12 p.m. (9 a.m. PT) Announcement in Victoria.

1:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. PT) Campaigning in Duncan, B.C.

3:15 p.m. (12:15 p.m. PT) Announcement in Saanich, B.C.

4 p.m. (1 p.m. PT) Rally in Victoria.

6 p.m. (3 p.m. PT) Rally in Langford, B.C.

7:15 p.m. (4:15 p.m PT.) Rally in Victoria West, B.C.

10 p.m. (7 p.m. PT) Pub night in Saanich, B.C.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

2 p.m. Press conference in Quebec City.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: