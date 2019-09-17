Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 38 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 38 of the election campaign.

Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

 

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:  

  • 10:35 a.m. (7:35 a.m. PT) Campaign stop in Nanaimo, B.C.
  • 12:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. PT) Rally in Port Alberni, B.C.
  • 6:20 p.m. (3:20 p.m. PT) Meeting with students at the University of Victoria in B.C.
  • 9 p.m. (6 p.m. PT) Rally in Victoria.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 11 a.m. Deliver remarks and hold media availability in Whitby, Ont.
  • Visit to a cafe in Orillia, Ont.
  • Visit to a restaurant in Barrie, Ont.
  • 6 p.m. Campaign rally in  Vaughan, Ont.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • 9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. ET) Delivers remarks in Fredericton.
  • Campaigning in Beauce, Que.
  • 7:30 p.m. Event in Drummondville, Que.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • 12 p.m. (9 a.m. PT) Announcement in Victoria.
  • 1:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. PT) Campaigning in Duncan, B.C.
  • 3:15 p.m. (12:15 p.m. PT) Announcement in Saanich, B.C.
  • 4 p.m. (1 p.m. PT) Rally in Victoria.
  • 6 p.m. (3 p.m. PT) Rally in Langford, B.C.
  • 7:15 p.m. (4:15 p.m PT.) Rally in Victoria West, B.C.
  • 10 p.m. (7 p.m. PT) Pub night in Saanich, B.C.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • 2 p.m. Press conference in Quebec City.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • Schedule has yet to be confirmed.
