Where the party leaders are on Day 37 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 37 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.
All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:
- 8:30 a.m. Campaigning at the Blue Star restaurant in Welland, Ont.
- 3:30 p.m. Campaign stop at Crescent Town Elementary School in Toronto.
- 7 p.m. Rally at Empire Grand Banquet Hall in Brampton, Ont.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:
- 8 a.m. Deliver remarks and hold a media availability with Liberal candidate for Trois-Rivières, Que.
- 11:15 a.m. Visit a local business in Terrebonne, Que.
- 12:15 p.m. Visit restaurant in Sainte-Thérèse, Que.
- 7 p.m. Deliver remarks at a campaign rally in Montreal.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:
- 10:30 a.m. Announcement and media availability in Brampton, Ont.
- Campaign stop in Toronto.
- 7 p.m. (8 p.m. AT) Rally in Little Harbour, N.S
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:
- 12 p.m. (9 a.m. PT) Campaign rally in Campbell River, B.C.
- 1:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. PT) Meeting with volunteers in Comox, B.C.
- 3:15 p.m. (12:15 p.m. PT) Announcement about Green Party policies regarding fisheries in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
- 4:20 p.m. (1:20 p.m. PT) Campaign rally in Courtenay, B.C.
- 6:20 p.m. (3:20 p.m. PT) Greeting commuters in Nanaimo, B.C.
- 7:50 p.m. (4:50 p.m. PT) Meet and greet in Ladysmith, B.C.
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:
- Campaigning in home riding of Beauce, Que.
BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:
- 10:20 a.m. Press conference on social housing in Montreal.
- Visit to campaign office in Hochelaga, Que.
- 3 p.m. Meeting with retirees in Montreal.
