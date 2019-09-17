Where the party leaders are on Day 36 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 36 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

9:30 a.m. "Les progressistes c'est nous" event at Jack Layton Park in Hudson, Que.

1:15 p.m. Meet and greet supporters in Hochelaga, Que.

5:30 p.m. Rally at Bain Mathieu in Montreal.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

8 a.m. Deliver remarks and hold a media availability in Montreal's Botanical Garden.

1:30 p.m. Visit to a Royal Canadian Legion in Greenfield Park, Que.

Meeting with seniors in Chambly, Que.

Visit a local cafe in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

Visit a local pub in Drummondville, Que.

7:15 p.m. Deliver remarks at a campaign rally in Sherbrooke, Que.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

Campaigning in Saint-Jérôme, Que., with Conservative candidate Sylvie Fréchette.

12 p.m. Announcement and media availability at Shaheen Rink in Essex, Ont.

5:30 p.m. Remarks with the Conservative team in Ancaster, Ont.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

2:15 p.m. (11:15 a.m. PT) Announcement in Victoria on the Green Party's policies for improving health care and implementing universal pharmacare.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

Campaigning in home riding of Beauce, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: