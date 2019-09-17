Where the party leaders are on Day 35 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 35 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.
All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:
- 8:45 a.m. Greeting commuters at Toronto's east-end Broadway transit station.
- 3 p.m. Visit to Parkdale-High Park campaign office in Toronto.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:
- 7:30 (8:30 a.m. AT) Meeting with seniors and media availability about the Liberal plan to strengthen health care in Fredericton.
- Visit to a park in Riverview, N.B.
- Visit to a local restaurant in Cumberland-Colchester, N.S.
- Visit to a local business in Masstown, N.S.
- 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. AT) Visit to a cafe in New Glasgow, N.S.
- 6 p.m. (7 p.m. AT) Campaign rally at the Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market in Halifax.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:
- 11 a.m. Announcement and media availability in Quebec City.
- 7 p.m. Speech in La Prairie, Que.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:
- 4 p.m. (1 p.m. PT) Announcement about the Green Party's plans to make taxation more fair in Kamloops, B.C.
- 5 p.m. (2 p.m. PT) Rally with supporters at campaign office for candidate Iain Currie in Kamloops.
- 6:15 p.m. (3:15 PT) Meets with the Tk'emlúps Chief and Council, Tk'emlúps Nation.
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:
- Schedule has yet to be confirmed.
BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:
-
8:15 a.m. press conference in Lévis, Que.
