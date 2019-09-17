Where the party leaders are on Day 34 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 34 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

12:15 p.m. (9:15 a.m. PT) Visit to Granville Island for the Turkey Trot Run in Vancouver, followed by a media availability.

3:45 p.m. (12:45 p.m. PT) Visit to picketing workers in Vancouver.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

8:30 a.m. Remarks and media availability in Windsor, Ont.

Visit to a local restaurant in Tilbury, Ont.

12:20 p.m. Remarks and meeting with volunteers in London, Ont.

Visit to a local business in Hamilton, Ont.

Visit to a coffee shop in Cambridge, Ont.

5:45 p.m. Remarks and Oktoberfest event in Mannheim, Ont.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

3 p.m. (2 p.m. MT) Announcement and media availability in Winnipeg.

7:30 (6:30 p.m. MT) Campaign event in Winnipeg.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

Spending Thanksgiving weekend in Ashcroft, B.C., with her family.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

Schedule has yet to be confirmed.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: