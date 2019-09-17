Where the party leaders are on Day 33 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 33 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted:

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

Noon: Participating in a Thanksgiving food drive with Liberal candidate for York South-Weston, Ahmed Hussen, Remnant Tabernacle Church Of God Seventh Day, 88 Industry St., Toronto.

Visiting a local pub with Liberal candidate for Newmarket-Aurora, Tony Van Bynen, Newmarket, Ont.

4 p.m.: Meeting with volunteers at the campaign office of Liberal candidate for Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, Leah Taylor Roy at Roy's campaign office,141 King Rd., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Visiting a local coffee shop with Majid Jowhari, Liberal candidate for Richmond Hill.

6 p.m.: Visiting the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir with Kirsty Duncan, Liberal candidate for Etobicoke North, and other local candidates, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, 61 Claireville Dr., Etobicoke (suburban Toronto).

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

Noon: Voting in advanced polls, 5024 Rumble St., Burnaby, B.C.

3:45 p.m.: Speaking at an NDP Rally, 8388 128 Street, Surrey, B.C.

7:30 p.m.: Volunteer blitz, 3032 St. John's Street, Port Moody, B.C.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

No public events.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

No public events.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet:

11:15 a.m.: Speaking at a news conference in Louiseville, Que.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier: ​​​​​​