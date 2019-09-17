Where the party leaders are on Day 32 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 32 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

1 p.m. (10 a.m. local) Announcement at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Burnaby Conference Centre, 4331 Dominion St, Burnaby, B.C.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

5 p.m. Delivering remarks at a Team Trudeau 2019 Campaign Rally hosted by Liberal candidate for Mississauga-Malton, Navdeep Bains and candidates from the region. International Centre, 6900 Airport Rd., Mississauga, Ont.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

11 a.m. Get out the Vote Party, 17 Youngestar Trail, Brampton, Ont.

2:15 p.m. Mainstreeting in the riding of Davenport, starting at The Common, 1028 Bloor St. W., Toronto

3 p.m. Speaking to NDP volunteers, Andrew Cash Campaign Office, 1243 Bloor St. W., Toronto

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is in P.E.I.:

8 a.m. (9 a.m. local) Announcement about the Green Party's policies for supporting veterans. After the announcement, Ms. May will rally with local candidates and supporters, including candidate for Cardigan, Glen Beaton. Pownal Sports Centre, 145 Pownal Rd., Alexandra, P.E.I.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet

*no schedule available yet.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier: ​​​​​​

*Campaigning in St. Georges, Que.