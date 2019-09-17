Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 31 of the federal election campaign
Politics

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 31 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:  

  • 8:30 a.m. Media availability. Delta Hotel, 101 Lyon St., Ottawa.
  • 1:40 p.m. Mainstreeting at the corner of Jeanne-Mance Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard W., Montreal.
  • 7:30 p.m. Media Roundtable. Tandoori Flame, 8150 Dixie Rd.,Brampton.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 8 a.m. Remarks and meeting with supporters in downtown Ottawa.
  • 5 p.m. (2 p.m. PT) Remarks and media availability about plan to make education more affordable in Surrey, B.C.
  • 8 p.m. (5 p.m. PT) Visit to local businesses in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
  • 10 p.m. (7 p.m. PT) Campaign rally in Burnaby, B.C.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • 3 p.m. (12 p.m. PT) Release of costed platform in Tsawwassen, B.C.
  • 9 p.m. (6 p.m. PT) Campaign event in Langley, B.C.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • 9 a.m. Announcement about foreign affairs and security in Ottawa.
  • 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. AT) Visit to the floodzone in Maugerville, outside of Fredericton, N.B.
  • 6:45 p.m. (7:45 p.m. AT) Rally in Sackville, N.B.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • 7 p.m. (8 p.m. AT) Rally at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel, 1919 Upper Water St. in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • 11:20 a.m. Press conference Carrefour d'Argenteuil CIBC Branch, 550 Béthany Ave., Lachute

