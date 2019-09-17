Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 30 of the federal election campaign
Politics

Where the party leaders are on Day 30 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 30 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 30 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:  

  • 9 a.m. Announcement on the NDP's priorities for Canadians in Ottawa.
  • 8 p.m. French language leaders' debate at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 9:30 a.m. Visit to a pumpkin patch with families and Liberal candidate for Carleton in Manotick, Ont.
  • 8 p.m. French language leaders' debate.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • 8 p.m. French language leaders' debate.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • 8 p.m. French language leaders' debate.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • 8 p.m. French language leaders' debate.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • 8 p.m. French language leaders' debate.

Debates have been a hallmark of Canadian elections since 1968, but what effect do they actually have on voters? Strategists will tell you they’re critical to elections and a lot of planning goes into them. Researchers, on the other hand, say there’s evidence they can change votes, though often they don't. 8:39 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

...

Thank you for subscribing to CBC Newsletters. Discover more CBC Newsletters.

Happy reading!