Where the party leaders are on Day 30 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 30 of the election campaign.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

9 a.m. Announcement on the NDP's priorities for Canadians in Ottawa.

8 p.m. French language leaders' debate at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

9:30 a.m. Visit to a pumpkin patch with families and Liberal candidate for Carleton in Manotick, Ont.

8 p.m. French language leaders' debate.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

8 p.m. French language leaders' debate.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

8 p.m. French language leaders' debate.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

8 p.m. French language leaders' debate.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

8 p.m. French language leaders' debate.