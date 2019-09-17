Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 29 of the federal election campaign
Where the party leaders are on Day 29 of the federal election campaign

Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 29 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau talks about his plan to make life more affordable for the middle class and holds a media availability in Markham, Ont. 0:00
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes an announcement near Hemmingford, Que. 0:00 
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a news conference at the CUPE National Convention in Montreal. 0:00 
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May makes an announcement about Quebec culture in Montreal. 0:00

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • 10 a.m. Announcement near Hemmingford, Que.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:  

  • 10 a.m. Speech to the CUPE Biennial Convention in Montreal.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 8:30 a.m. Speech and media availability in Markham, Ont.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • 10:45 a.m. Announcement about Quebec culture in Montreal.
  • 1:15 p.m. Lunch at zero waste pub in Montreal.
  • 3 p.m. Announcement about affordable housing in Montreal.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • Campaigning in the Beauce region of Quebec.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • Schedule not yet confirmed.
Debates have been a hallmark of Canadian elections since 1968, but what effect do they actually have on voters? Strategists will tell you they’re critical to elections and a lot of planning goes into them. Researchers, on the other hand, say there’s evidence they can change votes, though often they don't. 8:39 
