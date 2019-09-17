Where the party leaders are on Day 28 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 28 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

1:50 p.m. Travels Montreal's metro Yellow Line with Mr. Nantel from Berri-UQAM to Longueuil. Berri-UQAM station.

2:15 p.m. Media availability with Mr. Nantel. 120 Place Charles-Lemoyne, outside of the Longueuil metro station, Longueuil, Que.

3 p.m. Green Party announcement at the end of the 132-Ouest, boat launch, Longueuil, Que.

7 p.m. Ms. May and Mr. Nantel will meet with passers-by and supporters.Eglise St-Mark 310, rue Saint-Charles ouest, Longueuil, Que.

8 p.m. Ms. May will join supporters for a soirée with Daniel Green (Outremont) and Liana Canton Cusmano (Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Soeurs). Hotel 10, Montreal.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

10:30 a.m. Announcement. Liberty Suites Hotel, 7191 Yonge St., Markham, ON

6 p.m. With the Conservative team to share how you will get ahead. Solstice Restaurant and Bar, 1801 Lakeshore Rd W, Mississauga, ON.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

10:45 a.m. Announcement on the NDP's commitment to make life more affordable for young Canadians, with a media Availability. Dine Alone Records, 864 Eastern Ave., Toronto.

2:15 p.m. Mainstreeting with Young People and Brian Chang. Corner of Yonge Street and Gould Street, Toronto.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

12:15 p.m. Remarks about plan to protect the environment and fight climate change in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

1 p.m. Meeting with Indigenous elders and Liberal candidate Megan Pizzo-Lyall in Iqualuit, Nunavut.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

11 a.m. Press conference, 600 118e rues Saint-Georges, Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Que.

2 - 5 p.m. Meeting with local businesses. Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: