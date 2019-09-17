Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 28 of the federal election campaign
Politics

Where the party leaders are on Day 28 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 28 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 28 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • 1:50 p.m. Travels Montreal's metro Yellow Line with Mr. Nantel from Berri-UQAM to Longueuil. Berri-UQAM station.
  • 2:15 p.m. Media availability with Mr. Nantel. 120 Place Charles-Lemoyne, outside of the Longueuil metro station, Longueuil, Que.
  • 3 p.m. Green Party announcement at the end of the 132-Ouest, boat launch, Longueuil, Que.
  • 7 p.m. Ms. May and Mr. Nantel will meet with passers-by and supporters.Eglise St-Mark 310,  rue Saint-Charles ouest, Longueuil, Que.
  • 8 p.m. Ms. May will join supporters for a soirée with Daniel Green (Outremont) and Liana Canton Cusmano (Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Soeurs).  Hotel 10, Montreal.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • 10:30 a.m. Announcement. Liberty Suites Hotel, 7191 Yonge St., Markham, ON 
  • 6 p.m. With the Conservative team to share how you will get ahead. Solstice Restaurant and Bar, 1801 Lakeshore Rd W, Mississauga, ON.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:  

  • 10:45 a.m. Announcement on the NDP's commitment to make life more affordable for young Canadians, with a media Availability. Dine Alone Records, 864 Eastern Ave., Toronto.
  • 2:15 p.m. Mainstreeting with Young People and Brian Chang. Corner of Yonge Street and Gould Street, Toronto.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 12:15 p.m. Remarks about plan to protect the environment and fight climate change in Iqaluit, Nunavut.
  • 1 p.m. Meeting with Indigenous elders and Liberal candidate Megan Pizzo-Lyall in Iqualuit, Nunavut.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • 11 a.m. Press conference, 600 118e rues Saint-Georges, Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Que.
  • 2 - 5 p.m. Meeting with local businesses. Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • 1:25 p.m. News conference with local candidate, Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Que.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

...

Thank you for subscribing to CBC Newsletters. Discover more CBC Newsletters.

Happy reading!