Where the party leaders are on Day 27 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 27 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

9 a.m. Announcement and media availability in Ottawa.

7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

9:15 a.m. Meeting with teachers at the Boys and Girls Club in Ottawa.

7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.