Where the party leaders are on Day 27 of the federal election campaign
Politics

Where the party leaders are on Day 27 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 27 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom row, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, Bloc Québécois Yves-François Blanchet.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • 7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • 9 a.m. Announcement and media availability in Ottawa.

  • 7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:  

  • 7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 9:15 a.m. Meeting with teachers at the Boys and Girls Club in Ottawa. 

  • 7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • 7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • 7 p.m. Federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que.

Debates have been a hallmark of Canadian elections since 1968, but what effect do they actually have on voters? Strategists will tell you they’re critical to elections and a lot of planning goes into them. Researchers, on the other hand, say there’s evidence they can change votes, though often they don't. 8:39
