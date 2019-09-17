Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 26 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 26 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:  

  •  11 a.m. Attending the Ottawa Farmers Market with former NDP leader Ed
    Broadbent
  • 5:30 p.m. Media interview

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • May will travel to Ottawa to prepare for the Federal Leaders' Debates.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • No public events scheduled.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 10 a.m. Tree planting with local candidate at the Frink Conservation Area in Plainfield, Ont. 

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • Debate preparations in Gatineau, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • Debate preparations in Gatineau, Que.

